Flirting already counts as cheating – Bea Alonzo

Filipina actress Bea Alonzo said ‘flirting is already cheating’ in her recent “Girl Talk” vlog.

The actress allowed her fans to ask different questions and one asked if it was alright that a partner was flirting with other girls.

Bea answered: “Syempre hindi. For me, flirting is already cheating, a window to cheat. ‘Pag nag flirt tapos ‘pag bumigay, edi affair na ‘yon. I think you should stand your ground.”

RELATED STORY: Bea Alonzo now proud owner of apartment in Spain

In the latest episode on her YouTube channel, Bea also said it would be better for them to talk to their partner on anything that worries them.

“Tell your boyfriend, ‘You know, this isn’t okay.’ Let the person know that you have these boundaries that they cannot cross. Otherwise, you will end the relationship.”

Bea, who is in a relationship with actor-businessman Dominic Roque, said she doesn’t get jealous when Dominic keeps on liking other girls’ Instagram posts.

READ ON: Bea Alonzo willing to say yes to Dominic Roque’s marriage proposal

“Si Dom, madalas siyang nagla-like ng mga picture ng friends niya na babae or kahit mga babae na ‘di niya friends okay lang. He appreciates beauty and I trust him so I know he won’t do anything stupid.”

“Why don’t you ask your boyfriend about it? If it affects you, definitely, it’s valid. Pag-usapan niyo ng boyfriend mo.”

Bea who would sometimes feature her boyfriend in her vlogs said she and Dom are also open about having crushes on other people stating that what hurts her is when Dom fails to give her the attention she needs. .

“Hindi ako selosa tungkol sa ibang tao, sa mga babae, pero nagseselos ako kapag nagbibigay siya ng atensyon sa iba na mas madalas kesa sa’kin — sa mga kaibigan, gadgets niya, sa drone, sa gaming.”