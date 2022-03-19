LOOK: Dimples Romana expecting third baby

Filipina actress Dimples Romana is now pregnant with her third child. She is now blessed with her third kid on the way with her husband, Boyet Ahmee.

The actress announced her pregnancy while showing off her baby bump in a series of black-and-white portraits taken by Shaira Luna, as seen on Romana’s Instagram page on March 18.

“And then there were [five]. Just when we thought life couldn’t get any sweeter, here comes our newest blessing, baby E. My heart has never been this full,” she said. “I am now officially a mom of [three] unique children born from [three] different decades. God truly knows how to answer even the most silent prayers of our hearts.”

Romana expressed awe over her motherhood journey as she raises a daughter in college and a 7-year-old son while preparing to welcome her new baby. “I’m excited to take on the challenge,” she said.

Romana also showed photos with her two kids, Callie and Alonzo, as well as her husband who she jokingly called “ang salarin (the culprit).”