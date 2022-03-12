EntertainmentLatest NewsTFT News

LOOK: Filipina singer Kyla performs in front of 70,000 supporters at Leni-Kiko sortie

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report5 hours ago

Filipina singer Kyla declared her support for presidential aspirant Leni Robredo and her running mate Kiko Pangilinan at a public rally.

Kyla performed at the Paglaum Stadium in Bacolod City for a crowd of some 70,000 people in support of Vice President Leni Robredo and her running mate Sen. Kiko Pangilinan.

RELATED STORY: LOOK: Daniel Padilla supports Leni Robredo

Dubbed as “Queen of R&B,” she took the stage with her signature tunes at the Paglaum Stadium in Bacolod City as a guest artist of the latest Robredo-Pangilinan campaign rally.

Kyla called on people to vote for the tandem in the May elections and is among the artists to physically attend the ticket’s rally for the first time along with actors Ronnie Lazaro, Joel Torre, and Agot Isidro.

Her support is a high-profile endorsement of Robredo and Pangilinan from a showbiz personality.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report5 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

iStock 583797776

COVID-19: South Korea hits 383,665 new cases in past 24 hours

4 hours ago
Ukraine on map

Ban on OFW deployment to war-hit Ukraine continues

5 hours ago
COVID 19 Philippines coronavirus 2

COVID-19: It’s ‘too early’ to discontinue mask use in PH – OCTA

5 hours ago
sara duterte

Sara Duterte rules out joining election debates

5 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button