LOOK: Filipina singer Kyla performs in front of 70,000 supporters at Leni-Kiko sortie

Filipina singer Kyla declared her support for presidential aspirant Leni Robredo and her running mate Kiko Pangilinan at a public rally.

Kyla performed at the Paglaum Stadium in Bacolod City for a crowd of some 70,000 people in support of Vice President Leni Robredo and her running mate Sen. Kiko Pangilinan.

Dubbed as “Queen of R&B,” she took the stage with her signature tunes at the Paglaum Stadium in Bacolod City as a guest artist of the latest Robredo-Pangilinan campaign rally.

Kyla called on people to vote for the tandem in the May elections and is among the artists to physically attend the ticket’s rally for the first time along with actors Ronnie Lazaro, Joel Torre, and Agot Isidro.

Her support is a high-profile endorsement of Robredo and Pangilinan from a showbiz personality.