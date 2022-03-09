LOOK: Daniel Padilla supports Leni Robredo

Kamilya actor Daniel Padilla showed his support for the presidential bid of Vice President Leni Robredo.

Based on the photos shared by director Mandy Reyes, Padilla was seen posing beside the photo of Robredo at the back of his car.

“Aba ewan ko sa inyo. Basta kay #LiderLeni kami ng tropa kong gangster,” Reyes wrote.

He was referring to Padilla’s blockbuster hit ‘She’s Dating With A Gangster’.

Padilla’s support of Robredo is contrary to the stand of his mother Karla Estrada who drew flak from supporting the late dictator’s son Bongbong Marcos.