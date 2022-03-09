Latest NewsNewsTFT News

LOOK: Daniel Padilla supports Leni Robredo

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 hours ago

Kamilya actor Daniel Padilla showed his support for the presidential bid of Vice President Leni Robredo.

Based on the photos shared by director Mandy Reyes, Padilla was seen posing beside the photo of Robredo at the back of his car.

RELATED STORY: Robredo leads in presidential surveys as per Facebook analytics – OCTA

“Aba ewan ko sa inyo. Basta kay #LiderLeni kami ng tropa kong gangster,” Reyes wrote.

He was referring to Padilla’s blockbuster hit ‘She’s Dating With A Gangster’.

Padilla’s support of Robredo is contrary to the stand of his mother Karla Estrada who drew flak from supporting the late dictator’s son Bongbong Marcos.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

iPhone SE for 2022

LOOK: Apple unveils low-cost iPhone SE for 2022; to hit market from March 18

2 hours ago
Russia on map

McDonald’s, Starbucks, Coca-Cola, Pepsi suspend operations in Russia amidst Ukraine war

2 hours ago
OFW lane naia

OFW numbers drop by nearly a fifth to 1.8M in 2020 due to COVID pandemic

2 hours ago
New York City

Philippines welcomes measures to treat household workers in New York as employees

2 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button