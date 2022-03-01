AJ Raval says relationship with Aljur Abrenica ‘not yet official’

Starlet AJ Raval tells her fans that she would let her fans now when she and actor Aljur Abrenica become an ‘official couple’.

The two have been romantically linked with each other since Aljur split with his wife Kylie Padilla.

“Kayo ba ni Aljur Abrenica?” a fan asked AJ during her recent Instagram live session.

“Sobrang cool lang namin ni Aljur. Masaya kami sa mga situation namin. May mga priorities at problema na dapat unahin. Huwag ka mag-alala, ‘pag official na, updated ka,” AJ responded.

AJ also replied on a question saying Aljur was not good for her and only destroyed her career.

“Bakit si Aljur? Kahit nakakasira sa career mo at naging masama ka pa sa ibang tao dahil sa kanya?,” another netizen said.

“Hindi naman importante sa’kin ‘yung opinyon ng ibang tao. Importante ‘yung opinyon ng malapit na tao sa’kin. Sana makita niyo si Aljur kung paano ko siya nakita. Napakabuti ng puso ng taong ‘yun, kung paano niya mahalin ‘yung anak niya, ‘yung pamilya niya, kung paano siya tumingin sa mga tao—pantay,” she said.

AJ repeatedly denied that she was the reason behind Aljur-Kylie split last year.