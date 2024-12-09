Glam team defends Maris Racal amid cheating allegations: ‘We will rally behind you’

Maris Racal’s glam team has come to her defense following her claims that Anthony Jennings told her he was single, amid cheating allegations.

Adrianne Concepcion, Racal’s stylist, took to Instagram to share that the team was under the same impression, believing Jennings was indeed single.

“Single. ‘Yan ang pagkakaalam naming lahat,” Concepcion said. “Ang mga detalye ng panloloko at pangangaliwa, nalaman lang namin kasabay ng publiko.”

The stylist also added that they would never tolerate any form of gaslighting, cheating, and infidelity.

“We had no knowledge, no consent, or have condoned to any wrongdoing… and that is our truth,” Concepcion said.

“Mahigpit na yakap [Maris]. Alam namin ang katotohanan, and we will rally behind you,” Concepcion continued.

Meanwhile, makeup artist Jay Salcedo said he was also clueless about the issue.

“We were just as clueless as everybody else. He’s single. ‘Yun ang chika to everyone,” Salcedo said.

Both Racal and Jennings have separately apologized and addressed the controversy.

The actress, however, clarified that Jennings had told her and those close to her that he was single and have broken up with her ex-girlfriend Jamela Villanueva, at the time they were starting their relationship.

“Bago magsimula ‘yung maraming trabaho namin, I told Anthony that I broke up with my ex and he also said the same thing,” Racal said.

“I was confident to act a certain way around him on the set because in the eyes of people there, we were both single,” she added.

The issue arose after screenshots of private conversations between Racal and Jennings were released by Villanueva, fueling the cheating allegations.