Susan Roces, Vilma Santos, Gloria Romero, Nora Aunor thank PH authorities for inclusion in commemorative stamps

Six achievers including actress Susan Roces expressed gratitude to Philippine Postal Corporation (PHLPost) for inclusion in the commemorative stamps.

Roces was honoured alongside Gloria Romero, Nora Aunor, Vilma Santos and six other achievers in showbiz, sports, the arts, and other fields.

“Isang malaking karangalan ang mapabilang sa Living Legend Series ng Outstanding Filipinos ng Philpost. Maraming salamat sa pagkilala sa aking pitong dekada ng pagbibigay ng aliw at saya sa sambayanang Pilipino sa telebisyon at pelikula. Maging bahagi sana ang selyong ito ng pagpapahatid ng pagmamahal at pagtataguyod ng pagkakaunawaan sa pamamagitan ng mga sulat,” Roces said.

Her daughter, Senator Grace Poe, also lauded PHLPost for using stamps to celebrate and preserve national heritage.

“My mother and father, FPJ, have devoted their lives to Philippine cinema. My mother in particular, is regarded as one of the respected queens of Filipino Cinema. She is most thankful that Filipino fans continue to remember her and enjoy her work as well as the films of FPJ,” she said.

Romero’s daughter Maritess Gutierrez said that the movie queen was in complete awe of being included in the stamps series while Aunor expressed her disbelief at the recognition.