EntertainmentLatest NewsTFT News

Susan Roces, Vilma Santos, Gloria Romero, Nora Aunor thank PH authorities for inclusion in commemorative stamps

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report7 hours ago

Photo from PHLPost

Six achievers including actress Susan Roces expressed gratitude to Philippine Postal Corporation (PHLPost) for inclusion in the commemorative stamps.

Roces was honoured alongside Gloria Romero, Nora Aunor, Vilma Santos and six other achievers in showbiz, sports, the arts, and other fields.

“Isang malaking karangalan ang mapabilang sa Living Legend Series ng Outstanding Filipinos ng Philpost. Maraming salamat sa pagkilala sa aking pitong dekada ng pagbibigay ng aliw at saya sa sambayanang Pilipino sa telebisyon at pelikula. Maging bahagi sana ang selyong ito ng pagpapahatid ng pagmamahal at pagtataguyod ng pagkakaunawaan sa pamamagitan ng mga sulat,” Roces said.

RELATED STORY: Lea Salonga to feature in Philippine commemorative stamp

Her daughter, Senator Grace Poe, also lauded PHLPost for using stamps to celebrate and preserve national heritage.

“My mother and father, FPJ, have devoted their lives to Philippine cinema. My mother in particular, is regarded as one of the respected queens of Filipino Cinema. She is most thankful that Filipino fans continue to remember her and enjoy her work as well as the films of FPJ,” she said.

Romero’s daughter Maritess Gutierrez said that the movie queen was in complete awe of being included in the stamps series while Aunor expressed her disbelief at the recognition.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report7 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

BBM Nanay Siony

LOOK: Bongbong Marcos reunites with ‘Nanay Siony’ former household help since ’60s

7 hours ago
kim kardashian kanye west e1645871303649

Kim Kardashian seeks speedy divorce from Kanye from US Court

7 hours ago
iStock 1176304612

69 percent Filipinos treat ‘fake news’ as serious issue: Survey

7 hours ago
hil Ambassador to Poland Leah Basinag-Ruiz receives 37 Filipinos in Lviv. They traveled the whole day from Kyiv to the western city of Lviv.

Repatriation of Filipinos from Ukraine begins as 37 moved to Lviv from Kyiv

7 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button