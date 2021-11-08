Lea Salonga to feature in Philippine commemorative stamp

Actor Lea Salonga would be among several people who would feature in the commemorative stamp of the Philippines.

The stamp would be unveiled on Saturday to celebrate 75 years of the first Philippine stamp.

Lea Salonga made a name for herself not just in the Philippines but all over the world.

In her Facebook post, she said, “ Yup, this is for real! I’ve been chosen to be commemorated on a stamp and postcards to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the first postage stamp in the Philippines.”

Salonga debuted on London’s West End in 1989 and on Broadway in 1991 both in the lead role as Kim in “Miss Saigon.” The first-ever Asian she won the top acting prize from the prestigious Tony Awards in 1991.

Salonga has remained active as a theater performer and singer and is now regarded as a stage icon, She has also been formally inducted as a Disney Legend and remained active as a theater performer and singer doing regular international shows prior to the coronavirus pandemic. (AW)