WATCH: Coldplay to headline Expo 2020 Dubai concert this February 15

Global icons Coldplay will hold a concert at Expo 2020 Dubai on February 15 for climate change awareness.

The concert is in support of Expo’s Programme for People and Planet and in alignment with the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Coldplay prides itself on its commitment and responsibility to the environment and strives to keep its emissions when performing as low as possible and UAE is the first country in the region to announce a Net Zero by 2050 Strategic Initiative.

The UAE has achieved global recognition for its commitment to a low carbon world and views climate action as an opportunity for sustainable economic growth. The climate change initiatives will gain global momentum as the country prepares to host COP28 in Abu Dhabi in 2023.

The Expo 2020 Dubai is bringing together diverse global voices and generating new ideas among policy makers, businesses and individuals alike to map a clear path forward for immediate action.

