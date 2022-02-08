EntertainmentLatest NewsTFT News

BREAKING: Bamboo to perform in Philippines’ National Day this February 11

Filipino rock superstar and “The Voice Philippines” coach Bamboo will headline the Philippines’ National Day Celebration with a must-see concert this coming February 11!

Bamboo’s one-night-only concert will light up Expo 2020 Dubai’s Jubilee Stage at 9:30 pm.

Known for his hit songs “Tatsulok”, “Much Has Been Said”, “Hallelujiah”, and “Masaya”, OFWs who grew up in the 90s and 00s will get to enjoy and reminisce decades of Original Pilipino Music (OPM) plus a few new hits from one of the Philippines’ most sought-after artists.

“One of the most recognizable singing voices in the Philippines and in the Filipino rock music scene, singer-songwriter Bamboo is performing at Expo 2020 Dubai. Join us on 11 February at 21:30 to enjoy his greatest hits at the Jubilee Stage!” read the message from Expo 2020 Dubai’s official Facebook page.

Before Bamboo, other Filipino artists who had been invited to perform at Expo 2020 Dubai were Lea Salonga, Darren Espanto, December Avenue, JK Labajo, Angeline Quinto, Elha Nympha, The Juans, among others.

