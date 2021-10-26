‘Single but…’ Heaven Peralejo confirms break up with Kiko Estrada

A month after they confirmed their relationship, Heaven Peralejo now admits that she and Kiko Estrada have called it quits.

The actress confirmed it on her recent vlog.

“Oh my God. Okay, I’m single but not ready to mingle,” she said.

The couple admitted their relationship last August and were bashed because of claims that Heaven was the third party on Kiko’s relationship with Devon Seron.

Kiko even defended Heaven from the bashing and said that she does not have anything to do with their break up.

But much to netizens’ surprise, Kiko suddenly unfollowed Kiko and deleted their photos.

Heaven remains following Kiko’s account.

“What I can say is yes and nandito ako sa phase na sobrang cliche but I’m just loving myself. I am getting to know me, ibang phase talaga ‘yon,” she said.

The actress is currently in Siargao to find time for herself after the break up.

“I don’t need any relationship. I just need my friends and I just need me. I’m really happy right now, super happy. As in walang bigat sa puso ko. Nandoon ako sa phase na ‘yun.” (TDT)