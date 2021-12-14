Entertainment

LOOK: Miss World PH Tracy Maureen Perez wows in Moon Goddess national costume 

Photo courtesy of Axel Que/Instagram

Philippine bet Tracy Maureen Perez showcased her Moon Goddess inspired national costume for the Miss World 2021 competition. 

Tracy’s costume was designed by Axel Que, who also created the ‘Bakunawa’ outfit of Miss Universe Philippine Beatrice Gomez. 

Tracy said that her outfit is called ‘Miyari’ who is a moon goddess and daughter of Bathala. 

“Hailed as the most beautiful deity, she has complete dominion of the world at night,” the beauty queen wrote on her Instagram. 

“The moon has been revered as a celestial being by most ancient civilizations in antiquity. Apart from its mysterious allure, it has also been thought to have great cosmic influence on the mortal realm,” she added. 

The Miss World grand coronation night will be held on December 16 in Puerto Rico. 

Tracy has so far advanced on head-to-head rounds and beauty with purpose rounds of the competition. 

