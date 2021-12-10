Hollywood actress Vanessa Hudgens wants to do movie about ex-OFW mom

Filipina-American actress Vanessa Hudgens reveals that she is hoping to do a movie about the story of her Filipina mother and her journey as a young immigrant.

Vanessa talked about the story of her mother Gina Cuengco in a recent interview with Glamour UK Magazine.

“My mom is from the Philippines, and growing up there weren’t really that many women who looked like me and my mom and my family on screen,” Vanessa said.

“It’s so important to share all the different stories because America is a massive melting pot of the world. There are so many different stories that need to be told so that we are exposed to them and can have more empathy towards different people,” the Netflix ‘Princess Switch’ star said.

She also recalled the hardships of her then 25-year-old mom from Manila who left for the United States.

“As an immigrant, coming into the States and not knowing anyone, I can’t even imagine how difficult and challenging that is and what challenges she faced as a woman. And my father was a firefighter, so he was gone for a week and home for a week,” she recalled.

Vanessa hopes her mother would write about her immigrant story which she could turn into a movie.

“I feel like that’s such a relatable story to so many women all over the world. The more that we can share, the more we can lift each other up,” the actress added.