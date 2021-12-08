Entertainment

LOOK: Jodi Sta. Maria enjoys river tubing with son Thirdy in Philippines

Actress Jodi Sta. Maria enjoyed river tubing with son Thirdy in the Philippines.

As they could not travel abroad because of the pandemic and due to Sta. Maria’s work engagements, they went around the Philippines to enjoy river tubing.

Sta. Maria and Thirdy flew to Antique and tried its famous river tubing. Sta. Maria had a lot of fun as was seen in her recent Instagram photos.

She has been busy working on the much-awaited series “The Broken Marriage Vow” in which she plays a doctor, whose family is ruined by her husband’s (Zanjoe Marudo) affair with another woman.

The series is based on the global BBC hit “Doctor Foster” and the Philippine remake is directed by Connie Macatuno and Andoy Ranay.

The Dreamscape Entertainment production is the sixth international adaptation of “Doctor Foster”.

