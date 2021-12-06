EntertainmentLatest NewsTFT News

BTS takes a break to spend time with families during holidays

Global sensation BTS announces that they will be taking a break this holiday season to spend time with their families.

This is the second time the group took a break due to their busy schedule.

Their statement says that the group’s break started after the “Permission To Dance On Stage – LA” and “2021 Jingle Ball Tour” performances.

The statement further hopes that the boys will get enough time to recharge and be inspired. This is also the first time they are taking a break and being with their families since their debut.

The statement adds that BTS is also preparing for their upcoming Seoul concert in March of next year as well as the release of the new album.

BTS was recently recognized as Artist of the Year award at the American Music Awards. (TDT)

