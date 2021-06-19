Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Pinay fan spent Php2.2M to support BTS

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 hours ago

How would you spend Php 2 million? Are you willing to spend it like a Filipina fangirl who bought merchandise of KPop group BTS worth Php2.2 million?

Etang Reyes has thrown her full support for the BTS fandom, spending Php2.2 million to buy merchandise and attend concert and events of the group.

In an interview with Cosmopolitan Philippines, Reyes admits it’s a considerable amount, but stresses she gets” pure happiness from being an ardent follower of a highly inspiring group.

RELATED STORY: Lea Salonga says BTS saved her mental health 

She adds that she had her car imprinted with BTS decals. According to Reyes, she only intends to have a palm-sized decal, but her ever-supportive husband suggested occupying the entire car hood.

She even transformed a room into a BTS-inspired one to store all BTS merch she has amassed.

READ ON: BTS hit song ‘Dynamite’ debuts at No. 1, becomes first Korean band to top Billboard Hot 100

She also told Cosmopolitan Philippines that she bought official dinnerware merchandise of BTS from Kwangjuyo, Korea’s leading brand of luxury ware worth Php85,000.

Reyes said she became an official ARMY back in 2018 when BTS released their album Love Yourself.

She furthered that she did not expect to become a fangirl at the age of 40 adding that she is glad that women of her same age also love BTS.

She said she also appreciates how BTS takes every opportunity to mention ARMY and make them feel like they are family and that they are part of the group’s success. (RA)

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

PH Embassy in UAE, Knights of Rizal Emarat Abu Dhabi Chapter honor Filipino frontliners in commemoration of Dr. Jose Rizal’s 160th birthday

1 hour ago

UAE becomes world’s second country to approve Amgen’s lung cancer drug ‘Lumakras’

2 hours ago

LOOK: Manila Bay gives beachfront vibes with coconut palm trees

2 hours ago

LOOK: 62-year-old lola graduates from junior high school in PH

2 hours ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button