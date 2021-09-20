Entertainment

LOOK: Pia Wurtzbach registers in Abu Dhabi to vote for 2022 elections 

Staff Report

Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach has registered to vote for the 2022 elections in Abu Dhabi.

On Friday, the former Miss Universe said she decided to do so because she might be in Abu Dhabi for work when the election period comes.

“The last time I was in Abu Dhabi, I realized that I might not be home in the Philippines come elections time. And I don’t want to miss this coming elections,” she wrote.

 

“Since I’ll be flying between Abu Dhabi and Manila more frequently next year, which might be the case on May 9, 2022, I immediately went to the Philippine Embassy last time I was there to register and make sure that I’ll be able to cast my vote even when I’m not in the Philippines,” Wurtzbach explained.

The Miss Universe beauty vowed that she would do her role to vote and urged her followers to do the same on May 9, 2022.

“YOUR VOTE MATTERS. Let’s all do our part. Kung mahal mo ang Pilipinas, gawin natin ang ating karapatan na bumoto para sa ating bayan,” she said.

RELATED NEWS: Catriona Gray registers as first-time voter

 

