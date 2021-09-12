EntertainmentLatest NewsTFT News

LOOK: Neil Arce gets special ‘wings’ tattoo dedicated for wife Angel Locsin

Entertainment producer Neil Arce has got a pair of special ‘wings’ tattooed on his chest to honor his wife, Angel Locsin.

Arce took his subscribers to the tattoo shop where he spent about 5 hours getting his 12th tattoo while making a vlog post last Saturday.

“First time, ko magpa-tattoo for a girl. For my wife. I will only do that for my wife syempre. I know I’ll be with her forever,” he said.

He also shared in the clip his opinions on people getting tattooed, and on some establishments and communities that “prohibit or misjudge those who have tats in their body.”

“Sabi ko sa sarili ko, I will never work in a place where tattoos that are seen aren’t allowed. Hindi ko ilalagay ang sarili ko sa sitwasyon na ija-judge ako sa looks ko, or sa personal preference ko na ilagay sa katawan ko,” said Arce, whose first tattoo was a cross to profess his faith to God.

Earlier in July at a civil ceremony held in Taguig, Locsin and Arce had tied the knot. (AW)

