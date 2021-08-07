Angel Locsin and Neil Arce are now married

Actress Angel Locsin and boyfriend Neil Arce are now married.

The couple made the announcement on their latest vlog on Saturday.

In their latest video, the two were seen moving into their new house and talked about the things that they’ll be doing as a married couple.

The video ended with the announcement saying they already did tie the knot.

“Oh by the way, since filming this vlog we decided not to wait but just do it. We’re married!”

Angel also posted on her Instagram account saying how happy she is.

“And just like that. Bukas na yung iba namimilipit pa ko sa kilig,” she said.

Actress and close friend Dimples Romana also posted a photo of Angel and Neil during the wedding ceremony.

Some of their friends congratulated the newly-wed couple includinh Kathryn Bernardo, Marvin Agustin and Janice De Belen. (TDT)