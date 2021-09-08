Heaven Peralejo says relationship with Kiko Estrada like a ‘rollercoaster’

Heaven Peralejo did not directly answer whether or not she and boyfriend Kiko Estrada have called it quits.

The breakup rumors surfaced after Kiko unfollowed Heaven on Instagram and deleted all of their photos. The move happened shortly a week after they announced that they are an official couple.

“The past few months, I guess, it was a rollercoaster. And right now, I’m in the phase of loving myself. No joke, as in every morning and every night, nandoon ako sa mga affirmations ‘coz they say, di ba, na pag sinasabi mo ‘yan sa sarili mo, na parang magnet iyon, e, so iyon yung magiging buhay mo. So, ganun,” she told ABS-CBN News.

RELATED STORY: A month after confirming their relationship, Kiko Estrada unfollows Heaven Peralejo on Instagram

Heaven was rumored to be the third party in Kiko’s last relationship with Devon Seron.

The actress said that she is used to people’s bashing and she is no longer affected by it.

“And ngayon, mas nagpu-focus ako siguro sa dalawa kong anak-anakan, yung dalawa kong aso. Sobrang fur mom na ako, guys, alam mo yun, sobrang na-enjoy ko na yung pet, mobile pet grooming,” said Heaven.

“So, I guess for me, hindi ko na lang din papa-affect yung critics sa akin. More, like, I’m gonna find myself, I’m gonna know more about myself, and I’m gonna love myself, so yun lang ang masasabi ko,” she added. (TDT)