A month after confirming their relationship, Kiko Estrada unfollows Heaven Peralejo on Instagram

After confirming their relationship last month, netizens were puzzled after actor Kiko Estrada unfollowed his girlfriend Heaven Peralejo on Instagram.

Kiko unfollowed Heaven on September 1 and deleted all their photos together. 

Heaven is still following Kiko and their couple photos are still up on her social media page.

The two marked their third monthsary on August 30 amid the controversies hounding their relationship. 

Some accused the two of cheating when Kiko was still in a relationship with ex-girlfriend Devon Seron.

“Expired na ata ‘yung trial card nila Heaven at Kiko,” a netizen said.

“Jusko. Kiko, kabahan ka na. Baka yang si Heaven ang karma mo dahil sa ginawa mo kay Devon. Good luck. Sana panatag ang loob mo. Hahaha,” another one posted. 

“Kapag ang relasyon hndi maganda ang simula at meron kayong nilokong tao sa pagsisimula hndi din magiging maganda ang relasyon nyo,” a Twitter user said. 

