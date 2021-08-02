Filipinos celebrate athletes’ Olympic wins with meme on Ronnie Henares

A meme on Filipino actor Ronnie Henare has gone viral as the Tokyo Olympic winners are taking home several prizes and rewards.

With Hidilyn getting several cash rewards and prizes, a meme using Ronnie’s character in “Pepito Manaloto,” a financial analyst who is always trying to take advantage of people, has gone viral.

Referring to boxers Nesthy Petecio and Carlo Paalam and pole vaulter EJ Obiena, Ronnie said he was proud about their performance particularly praising Hidilyn’s performance.

“I was super proud of what you did for the Filipino people” he said, adding he said that the aesthetes deserved all the blessings they are getting.

He also cracked a joke about Carlo Paalam’s surname, saying, “Sana ‘wag naman siya magpaalam sa tournament na ito. Sana manalo siya so dapat ang pangalan niya ay Carlo Panalo. (“I hope he doesn’t say goodbye in this tournament. I hope he wins so his name should be Carlo Panalo.”)

In the Olympics, Nesthy has reached the finals of the women’s featherweight division while Carlo finished fourth in the men’s flyweight division and EJ has made it to the finals of the men’s pole vault.

The other Filipino athletes who are competing for medals include boxer Eumir Marcial in the men’s middleweight division and gymnast Carlos Yulo, who has reached the finals of the men’s vault.

The Olympic medalists are entitled to cash incentives as mandated by Republic Act 10699 while private companies have also pledged rewards to the winners. (AW)