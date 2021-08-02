Filipino actor Dante Balboa now an ‘Educated Hunk’

Filipino showbiz star Dante Balboa, who is known as Elmer Anisco in real life, has recently finished his Masters degree in Filipino from the Polytechnic University of the Philippines (PUP).

He completed the degree in two-and-a-half years sparing time from his tourism advocacy, teaching, showbiz projects as well as his food business.

Dante said he studied a lot to earn “meaningful and productive personal rewards every year” and finishing the degree was all about “time management.”

He added that since he was a kid he always planned his life and “literally speaking, I always have a goal per week, per month, per year and per decade.”

The actor plans continuing studies and is intending to undertake a doctoral degree in Filipino while carrying out advocacy work for the country. (AW)