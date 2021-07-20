80-year-old ‘Tatay Philo’ graduates from junior high

Filipino octogenarian Teofilo Bonites Sr is proving that age isn’t a barrier in his determination to become a journalist – even at age 80.

Bonites, also known in his community as ‘Tatay Philo’, trods the muddy and slippery paths for two kilometers on his three years journey every Tuesday and Thursday to attend classes at the Community Learning Center in Bacong-Bacong village.

July 16 witnessed Bonites’ dream coming true about becoming a junior high school graduate under the Department of Education’s Alternative Learning System (ALS) program, along with eight other adults from his village.

Bonites, however, credits his wife — 66-year-old wife, Rosaly Frayre – for making the journey to education easier by always accompanying him on his two-km-long walk to the village school.

Former US President Abraham Lincoln has been the source of inspiration to study, said the octogenarian, who is suffering from ailments like diabetes, vertigo, cataracts, and hernia of the stomach.

He quotes a book about Lincoln which states: “Life will be like a roller coaster: sometimes you’re up, oftentimes you’re down. At the end of the day, your destination, where life’s journey leads you, matters the most.”

Born among nine siblings in 1941 at Barrio Buta in Pontevedra, Capiz and a school dropout due to financial problems, Bonites worked in Manila as a newsboy, newspaper agent, and dishwasher for a newspaper company before managing to graduate from elementary school with his brother’s help.

After having put five children through college, Bonites decided to retire at age 77 from his job of selling food supplements and beauty products. However, during his retirement, he saw an ALS program poster in the town village hall and decided to continue further studies.

When he returned to school, he proved to be a competitive student. He joined the Tagis Baybay (English division) in the 2018 District ALS Tagis Galing in this town and emerged the champion. He also represented Gasan District in the Division ALS Tagis Galing and won second place.

Bonites, while thanking his teachers, prefers using modern technology over hard copies of modules after online distance learning became the norm due to the pandemic.

He is now eyeing a bachelor’s degree in communications, major in journalism — at the Marinduque State College — to fulfill his dream of becoming a journalist.