‘I love you forever’: Matteo Guidicelli affirms love for wife Sarah on her 33rd birthday

Actor Matteo Guidicelli took to social media to express his love to his wife Sarah Geronimo as she turned 33 on Sunday.

Sharing his birthday greetings to Geronimo on his Instagram page, Guidicelli posted their photo and expressed his love on social media.

“Happy birthday my wife! Blessed to be beside a strong, beautiful, powerful, superwoman!” “Thank you for all the love. I love you forever,” he said on Instagram.

Guidicelli also used a shot of Geronimo’s birthday as his profile picture on Instagram. It was her second birthday as a married woman and last year the actor marked his wife’s birthday by posting photos of their delayed honeymoon in Amanpulo. He said he was proud of Geronimo “for the person she has become” and vowed last year to be by her “side as she fulfills whatever dreams you want to achieve.”

On Guidicelli’s birthday last March the couple went to an undisclosed beach destination along with the actor’s family. The duo got married in February 2020 after being a couple for six years. (AW)