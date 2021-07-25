EntertainmentLatest NewsTFT News

‘I love you forever’: Matteo Guidicelli affirms love for wife Sarah on her 33rd birthday

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report9 hours ago

Actor Matteo Guidicelli took to social media to express his love to his wife Sarah Geronimo as she turned 33 on Sunday.

Sharing his birthday greetings to Geronimo on his Instagram page, Guidicelli posted their photo and expressed his love on social media.

RELATED STORY: Matteo Guidicelli marks one year wedding anniversary with Sarah Geronimo

“Happy birthday my wife! Blessed to be beside a strong, beautiful, powerful, superwoman!” “Thank you for all the love. I love you forever,” he said on Instagram.

Guidicelli also used a shot of Geronimo’s birthday as his profile picture on Instagram. It was her second birthday as a married woman and last year the actor marked his wife’s birthday by posting photos of their delayed honeymoon in Amanpulo. He said he was proud of Geronimo “for the person she has become” and vowed last year to be by her “side as she fulfills whatever dreams you want to achieve.”

On Guidicelli’s birthday last March the couple went to an undisclosed beach destination along with the actor’s family. The duo got married in February 2020 after being a couple for six years. (AW)

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report9 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

DOLE distributes Php25.8M aid to OFWs, workers in Cebu

9 hours ago

LOOK: Jordan Clarkson, apl.de.ap visit Pacquiao during training sessions

10 hours ago

AI helps Dubai residents cut down their bus waiting time, reduce emissions

10 hours ago

WATCH: Land rise video from India trends on social media

11 hours ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button