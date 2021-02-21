Matteo Guidicelli marks one year wedding anniversary with Sarah Geronimo

Actor Matteo Guidicelli marked his first wedding anniversary with pop superstar Sarah Geronimo.

The unexpected wedding caught the showbiz world by storm including their parents and their fans.

“Love, HAPPY 1st year anniversary!! Look at our family! Thank you for bringing joy to our home, you are the reason why I smile when we wake up,” Matteo wrote.

“You continue to inspire me every day and I just love celebrating life with you. So proud of you my love! I love you forever,” he added.

Guidicelli and Geronimo tied the knot in a Christian wedding last February 20, 2020.

The secret union was met with disapproval by Geronimo’s mother, Divine, who reportedly confronted the two during the wedding ceremony.

The couple has yet to reconcile with Geronimo’s parents. (TDT)