WATCH: Rabiya Mateo showcases modern Filipiniana fashion in New York

Miss Universe Philippines Rabiya Mateo showcased Filipina fashion in America when she strode down the streets of New York – dressed in a glittering modern Filipiniana dress created by Pinoy designer Boogie Musni-Rivera.

Mateo, who posted an online video of herself in this activity, was also seen at the Sheraton LaGuardia East Hotel in a figure-hugging silver evening gown by Musni-Rivera.

The beauty queen had represented the Philippines at the Miss Universe pageant in Florida last month, where the title went to Mexico’s Andrea Meza — with her being part of the Top 21 finalists.

Later, she expressed her plans about doing some solo traveling in the US and was spotted in various sunny locations such as Los Angeles, San Jose, and Napa Valley.

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

