Rabiya Mateo’s bf confirms break up

The boyfriend of Miss Universe Philippines Rabiya Mateo has confirmed that they already called it quits.

Neil Salvacion opened up on Instagram and shared that they ended their seven-year relationship.

“The real thing is, we’re not together anymore, but we’re both okay, moving forward, we talked and we’re both happy with our own lives,” Salvacion said.

Netizens and fans have noticed that the two unfollowed each other on Instagram.

Salvacion also lamented the rumors being circulated on social media.

“We don’t deserve all the negativities manifested towards us, especially towards Rab, she worked hard to achieve whatever she has right now, and she deserves it all,” Salvacion added.

He also defended Rabiya from harsh comments.

“It’s NEVER okay to degrade a person just to prove a point, I mean, if you have nothing good to say, It’s better to keep it within yourself,” he added.

“It doesn’t cost a cent to be kind guys, let’s spread kindness and be respectful towards each other, may it be through thoughts, words or deeds,” Salvacion concluded.

“It’s a complicated situation and we need to talk about things when I go back to the Philippines,” Mateo said in an interview with Boy Abunda.

“I still try to contact him but we need to have this space together as of the moment,” she added.

Last week, Mateo also quashes off rumors linking her to model Andre Brouillette. (TDT)