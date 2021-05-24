Netizens surprised over Rabiya Mateo’s ‘new haircut’

Netizens were caught by surprise when Miss Universe Philippines Rabiya Mateo posted a photo of her with a short haircut.

The beauty queen however immediately clarified that she’s just joking when she posted the new photo.

“Nah, just bluffing,” Rabiya said.

Some of her celebrity friends almost fell for Rabiya’s bluff.

“You got me,” Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach said.

MJ Lastismosa calls Rabiya ‘charotera’.

Rabiya’s Miss Universe roommate, Miss Japan Aisha Tochigu loves Rabiya’s short hair.

Some of her followers were also divided with Rabiya’s new hairstyle.

‘It’s just a wig,” she said.

Rabiya ended her 69th Miss Universe journey after landing in the Top 21 semifinals. (TDT)