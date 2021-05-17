Pia Wurtzbach, Catriona Gray cheer Rabiya Mateo after Miss Universe journey

Former Miss Universe winners Pia Wurtzbach and Catriona Gray have sent messages of love to Philippine bet Rabiya Mateo after she ended her journey in the Top 21 of the 69th Miss Universe pageant.

“RABIYA WE LOVE YOU thank you for pouring your heart for the Philippines ❤ We see your heart Queen #MissUniverse’,” Wurtzbach said in a tweet.

“Rabiya you made us so proud! We know you put your heart into this and we love you! Mabuhay ang Pinay!,” she added.

Gray on the other hand said that Rabiya brought pride to the country despite the Top 21 finish.

“Woooow this year is intense!! Sending Rabiya all of our love! She made our country proud! 11 Year consecutive semi-streak Pilipinassss,” she wrote.

Rabiya made it to the Top 21, where semifinalists strutted in their swimsuits. She failed to advance to the Top 10.

Mexico’s Andrea Meza is crowned the 69th Miss Universe in the grand coronation night held in Florida, USA.

Mexico bested 73 other ladies including Philippines’ very own Rabiya Mateo.

First runner-up is Miss Brazil, second runner-up is Miss Peru, third runner-up is Miss India and Miss Dominican Republic placed fourth runner-up. (TDT)