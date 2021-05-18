Rabiya Mateo on Miss Universe journey: “I just finished one beautiful chapter, I’m excited to write a new one”

Miss Universe Philippines Rabiya Mateo says there’s no bitterness in her heart for not being able to bring home the 5th Miss Universe crown.

On her Instagram account, Mateo said that her Miss Universe journey has ended.

“I just finished one beautiful chapter. Now, I’m excited to write a new one,” she said.

“More blessings to receive! More people to inspire!” she added.

Mateo also said that it was an honor representing the country in the 69th Miss Universe stage.

“It was such a beautiful moment to represent you, Philippines. I am forever honored to be part of the legacy of our history,” she said.

In my heart, I did everything I can,” she continued.

Mateo said that she trained really hard to be physically and mentally fit for the pageant.

“I made a lot of sacrifices people can’t sometimes see. Early call time. Late night rest. Trying to be sane and motivated. It was a challenge but it made me so much stronger everyday,” she said

“Salamat mga kababayan! Mahal ko kayo!” she added.

Mateo also thanked Miss Universe Philippines creative director Jonas Gaffud.

“I know how much you’ve sacrificed for me. I love you Mama J!” she wrote. (TDT)