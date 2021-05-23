Another Filipino designer speaks up on unfair treatment of Miss Universe Canada organization

Another Filipino designer has broken his silence on how the Miss Universe Canada organization treats Filipino designers.

The issue became public after Dubai-based designer Michael Cinco hit back at the Miss Universe Canada organization telling them not to get Filipino designers anymore.

Rian Fernandez said that he was tapped by the Miss Universe Canada organization in 2016 when the pageant was held in the Philippines.

“Unfortunately, I did not have the courage to speak before because I am just a small brand. I was scared that it will boomerang on me. Now that I know that I was not the only one treated badly by Denis, but other Filipino designers as well… I cannot be silent anymore,” Fernandez wrote.

He addressed his Facebook post to the Canadian director Denis Martin Davila.

“Denis and I go way back. We had several collaborations before but netizens only took notice of this partnership when I dressed Siera Bearchell during Miss Universe 2016. I know everyone remembered that white serpentine gown that was bashed online. Yes, I did that. Yes, I was criticized because of that! But I have another gown that I wanted her to wear for the finals. This was the brown high-slitted gown with sweetheart bustline that Nick Verreos, a famous US-based blogger, ranked 1st for the Miss Universe 2016 Red Carpet event worn by Cynthia Bailey,” he wrote.

“Since Denis mentioned that Siera wanted to wear the white serpentine gown, I just lent Cynthia the said gown. Just to know that Siera didn’t even see the brown gow,” Fernandez added.

The rift between Hernandez and Denis happened during the 2018 Miss Universe in Thailand.

“Around September 2018, where Marta was just crowned as Miss Universe Canada, Denis and I were already discussing the gowns for Marta Magdalena Stepien. To make sure that Marta will have several options for her preliminary & final gowns. I made 5 in colors of deep red, blue, green, gold, and nude. I have shown these gowns to Denis, Marta, before the fitting. They said they were excited,” he said.

Fernandez added that he and his team even went to Thailand all expenses paid by him.

“So, my team & I went to Thailand on Nov. 28, 2018, for Marta’s fitting, then went back to Manila on the 30th. And returned to Thailand again on Dec. 9 to make sure that Marta will get all the assistance. My team and I stayed in Thailand for weeks… ALL EXPENSES FOR MY TEAM WAS SHOULDERED BY ME! The gowns were made out of love for the reason that Denis promised me that I will get the exposure & media mileage,” he said.

Much to his surprise, the gowns were not used by Marta but instead wore a Michael Cinco creation.

“But alas, the preliminary competition happened and I was shookt that Marta is wearing a Michael Cinco creation. I have nothing against M5 because he is an icon! My point is, we were promised by Denis that Marta will wear me to the preliminary and final competition because we have a group chat of continuous updates on how the 5 gowns are going,” he said.

Fernandez said that he tried getting back the gowns so other ladies can use it but he was promised that the gowns will still be used by the candidate.

“Denis didn’t return the gowns (except for the one Miss Cambodia wore… the deep red gown) for he promised me that Marta will really wear me for the finals, but you all know that it didn’t happen and Marta still wore M5… THAT HE B*$H!+ ME TWICE,”he said.

“I was devastated and cried in my hotel room!!! I FELT FRUSTRATED, CHEATED… and I questioned my talent and skill as a designer! Until the stress and anxiety level escalated and I felt half of my body paralyzed. It was the scariest moment of my life. Luckily, there was this supporter of Catriona, a licensed Physical Therapist in Dubai, who helped me. If not, I might not have seen the light of day,” Fernandez added.

The Filipino designer said that he never received any apology from Miss Universe Canada’s team.

He also thanked Cinco for shedding light on these so-called unfair practices towards Filipino designers. (TDT)