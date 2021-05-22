TFT EXCLUSIVE: Michael Cinco calls out Miss Universe Canada team as ‘scammers’ following issues on unused gowns

Dubai-based fashion designer Michael Cinco called out the Miss Universe Canada team, MGmode Communications, for unprofessionalism and spreading rumors that his gowns caused their bet, Nova Stevens, to miss her chance to land at the top 21 of the recently-concluded Miss Universe 2020.

Cinco, in a phone interview with The Filipino Times, shared that he was in constant communication with the Miss Universe Canada glam team to ensure that the gown was with them days prior to the event on May 16. Miss Canada’s gown from Cinco’s team arrived on May 10.

“I spoke with them (Miss Universe Canada glam team) in my attempt to not make this a big issue – because it is not the truth, and I told them to just be grateful,” said Cinco.

On his Facebook post, the internationally-renowned Filipino fashion designer slammed and named several individuals including Miss Universe Canada 2020 Nova Stevens for being ungrateful and for spreading fake news about the supposed “unprofessionalism” of Cinco’s team.

“You have been spreading fake news about me and my team being unprofessional days before the pageant but I chose to be quiet and calm. But this time, I need to stand up for me and my team, as it is just so UNFAIR! I strongly take offense as it involves my team and my credibility. Not to mention, the eventual realization that I have been used and SCAMMED by these low lives PSEUDO GLAM TEAM.” read Cinco’s post.

Waistline controversy

Cinco stated that the gowns arrived on time and shared that the Miss Canada team even had time to fit them, and even posted a video of Stevens who was happy at the time. He revealed that the glam team tried to force Cinco to sinch the Stevens’ waistline.

“You were forcing me to make Nova’s 26” waistline to be cinched to 23”, which I obviously didn’t heed even if you said that in pageants, comfort doesn’t matter. But PLEASE don’t say that her gown was ill-fitting.”

Allegations of sabotage

Cinco also hit the Miss Canada glam team for rumors that his team sabotaged the chances of Stevens getting a spot in the top 21 of Miss Universe. He then revealed that he paid for a photoshoot in Dubai to accommodate Stevens.

” I even went out of my way hiring a team of a world-class photographer to shoot her in my couture gowns at a world-class location in Dubai just to give her extra publicity mileage and create for her a balance of glam and luxury as opposed to her humble homecoming in Africa. And everything was PAID FOR BY ME. Did you get that?” said Cinco.

Cinco also revealed to The Filipino Times that three members of his team got sick and contracted COVID-19 after the photoshoot in their efforts to give Stevens extra publicity and mileage prior to the competition.

Working for free

Cinco also revealed to the public that the Miss Universe Canada glam team has been using his services for three consecutive years but was met this year with controversies and ungratefulness. He shared that the glam team did not pay him anything for all of the gowns and creations he designed.

“A SIMPLE THANK YOU NOTE FROM NOVA, YOU AND YOUR TEAM would have sufficed. But you don’t have the grace and decency to do that. YOU ALL ARE UNGRATEFUL, VILE and professional USERS. Next time don’t ask me or any FILIPINO designers to dress up your candidates. Ask your Canadian designers to showcase your works on the world stage,” said Cinco.

Sore losers

Cinco ended his statement saying that he doesn’t need negativity in his life, and that helping Miss Universe Canada is no longer in his books in the coming editions.

“I don’t need you in my career. Dressing up your candidates will not help my business. Stop scamming Filipino designers. HOW DARE YOU,” said Cinco.

Earlier, MGmode Communications, in a now-deleted post, alleged that Cinco’s gown did not arrive on time and was sent late by his team. They further alleged that Cinco’s team had more time for another contestant who wore a custom-made gown.