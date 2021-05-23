Nova Stevens speaks out on Michael Cinco-MGMode debacle

Miss Universe Canada Nova Stevens broke her silence on allegations that Dubai-based designer Michael Cinco sabotaged her in the recently-concluded Miss Universe 2020.

MGmode Communications has been blaming the Filipino designer for their bet’s defeat claiming that the gowns arrived late and did not fit Stevens.

Stevens said she was saddened over the feud that transpired between the two camps which helped her in the pageant.

“Unfortunately I’ve been made to be involved so I just want to clarify a few things. This really hurts me because I have nothing but love for both parties they have both helped in ways that I can’t even count,” Stevens said.

Cinco slammed Team Canada for their baseless allegations calling them ungrateful, vile, and professional users.

“And Michael Cinco. I have nothing but love and gratitude towards you. You have created the most beautiful gown I could even think of,” Stevens added.

Stevens added she never imagined she would have an opportunity to work with the world-renowned designer.

“The fact that I was able to work with you is honestly a highlight of my career at Miss Universe Canada,” Stevens stated.

“I just want you to know that my gratitude will never diminish no matter what. and God knows that I really advocate for gratitude,” she said. “You have been nothing but kind to me.. nothing but kind.”

She also addressed issues that she was ungrateful when she chose to remain silent when Team Canada accused Michael of providing ill-fit couture.

“It just boggles my mind that my gratitude would be in question. I don’t want to question any of your integrities,” she said.

At the end of her video, Stevens asked the parties to discuss matters privately.

“All I’m asking is that you attach these great events of my life with positivity because they’ve been nothing but positive for me working with Michael Cinco is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity … and I will forever be grateful,” Stevens said.

“So I want you guys to stop fighting. i want this to be taken privately. I don’t think you are both deserving of this because I stand behind the three of you,” she added.

Stevens has a message to netizens: “All of you online, please don’t get into the drama. Its not worth it.”

“Let’s stop spreading more negativities, let’s spread love. (RA)