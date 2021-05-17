EntertainmentLatest NewsTFT News

WATCH: Filipinos visibly dismayed after Rabiya Mateo failed to enter Top 10

Several Filipinos took to YouTube to show their candid reactions during the recently held Miss Universe 2020.

During the announcement of the top 20, all of the videos showed excitement when they learned that Miss Universe Philippines Rabiya Mateo was still in the running to win the crown.

However, during the announcement of the top 10, Mateo didn’t make the cut.

Watch some of their reaction videos here:

It was Miss Mexico Andrea Meza who was crowned Miss Universe 2020 in a tough competition with 73 other beauty queens from around the world.

Last year’s winner of Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi of South Africa relinquished her crown to Andrea Meza at the 69th Miss Universe coronation night held at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, Florida.

The second top contestant was Miss Brazil Julia Gama. Miss Peru Janick Maceta was the second runner up. Miss Dominican Republic Kimberly Jimenez was fourth runner up, while India’s Adline Castelino was third runner up.

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at edi[email protected]

