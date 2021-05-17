EntertainmentLatest NewsTFT News

FACT CHECK: Is Miss Universe Andrea Meza married?

Photos from Instagram: @andreamezamx

Following her victory at the 69th Miss Universe competition, Miss Mexico Andrea Meza is facing rumors of her supposed marriage with her long-time boyfriend.

Photos of the 26-year-old beauty queen with what appeared to be wedding photos surfaced online as soon as she was declared winner of the Miss Universe.

In the photos, she was with her boyfriend Mexican model Jorge Saenz.

Both of them wrote sweet captions appearing to be wedding vows.

“Today begins a new stage of our lives and I am sure that sharing everything by your side will make me the happiest person in the world,” Jorge said in the now updated post.

In a report on Pep.ph, it was found out that the said photos were part of an ad tourism campaign for 2020 of Chihuahua, Mexico.

“Until the end of the world!… Photo for tourist campaign @ahchihuahua,” photographer Daniel Hawk wrote in his post.

In the official Instagram of Chihuahua tourism, she was also introduced as their ambassador.

“We are very proud of how far @andreamezamx, our tourist ambassador who will compete in @missuniverse today, is without a doubt a great example of Chihuahua reaching high,” it said.

It’s prohibited under Miss Universe rules for a married woman to join the competition. If she will be dethroned, Miss Universe Brazil Julia Gama will take her place. (TDT)

