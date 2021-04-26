19 countries backed out of 69th Miss Universe pageant due to COVID-19

Nineteen countries have reportedly backed out from the 69th Miss Universe pageant due to travel restrictions brought by COVID-19.

Angola, Bangladesh, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, Georgia, Germany, Guam, Kenya, Lithuania, Mongolia, Namibia, New Zealand, Nigeria, Saint Lucia, Sierra Leone, Sweden, Tanzania, Turkey, and U.S. Virgin Islands are no longer joining the pageant set to be held on May 16 in the United States.

Seventy-four candidates from around the world have confirmed their participation at the 69th Miss Universe competition will be joining the event in Hollywood, Florida.

The candidates must have a two-week stopover to another country before they fly directly to the United States for their quarantine period.

They will also undergo testing upon arrival and most of them are expected to arrive on May 6-7.

The candidates will stay at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida.

Philippine bet Rabiya Mateo said in her interviews that she is ready to bring home the 5th Miss Universe crown to the country. (TDT)