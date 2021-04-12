LOOK: PH bet Rabiya Mateo stuns in green modern-day terno in Miss Universe pre-pageant activities

Miss Universe Philippines Rabiya Matteo highlights the local fashion scene on her first appearance during the Miss Universe pre-pageant activities.

Mateo is now in the United States ahead of the competition in May. She stunned in a green terno created by Marlon Tuazon during the pre-pageant activity.

Mateo’s terno shows just “the right amount of skin” and is “cinched to perfection.”

The Aces and Queens uploaded a photo of Mateo wearing the green terno.

The beauty queen said that she has yet to adapt to the time zone in the US.

“I was resting the whole day. That was my first international flight and it took us 13 hours to be here,” she said.

In an interview, the Pinay beauty promises that she will give her best to make her country proud.

“Sa mga kababayan ko sa Pilipinas, nandito na ako ngayon sa Los Angeles. Pinapangako ko na gagawin ko lahat ng posibleng gawin para maiuwi ulit natin ang korona sa bayan,” she said. (TDT)