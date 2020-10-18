Dimples Romana gifts household help of 17 years with brand new home

Dimples Romana recently surprised her housemaid with a grand reward of a new home.

Ate Vilma, who Romana fondly calls as ‘Ate V’ has served the Romana family for over 17 years. Romana said that this is her way of giving back to Ate V who has taken care of her and her family through the years.

“Masaya lang ako na kahit papaano ay naibalik na namin sa kanya lahat ng pagmamahal na ibinigay niya sa amin all these years,” said Romana.

In the vlog, Romana and her husband Boyet Ahmee initially told Ate V that they were visiting a new home that they will be renting out. They told her that they wanted to get her approval to see if the house would be a great place to rent.

Ate V toured the house with the couple and was surprised when she entered a room with a special message that the house was actually for her.

“Itinuring na niya kaming pamilya at pamilya na din namin siya. Kasama namin siya sa kalungkutan, kaguluhan, sa pagpupursigi at sa tagumpay,” said Romana who furthered that she considers her Ate V as one of her biggest blessings in life.

Watch the video here: