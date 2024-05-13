DA says no oversupply of mangoes in PH

The Department of Agriculture (DA) confirmed and assured that there is no oversupply in the mango production in the country.

This is after a video of mangoes being discarded in Isabela went viral online.

Agriculture Assistant Secretary Arnel de Mesa said: “Not necessarily oversupply, pero ito iyong panahon ng peak harvest.”

He said that the viral video discarded almost rotten mangoes.

“Iyong mga nakita niyo sa video, halos sira na, bulok na, o maliit na. Ito na iyong mga huling bahagi siguro ng harvest,” he added.

De Mesa also said the DA-Cagayan Valley region gave an offer to assist the mango farmers.

“Paki-usap namin sa kanila, pwedeng i-coordinate sa LGU, sa aming mga municipal and city agriculturists, i-coordinate natin sa region,” De Mesa said, explaining that farmers could have accepted the help instead of posting a video discarding the mangoes.

He also urged farmers to coordinate with local DA field offices for the deployment of trucks and avoid wastage.