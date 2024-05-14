Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Lawmakers criticize Duterte’s peace rallies

Lawmakers are criticizing the peace rallies being organized by the supporters of former President Rodrigo Duterte, calling them a “smear” campaign against the administration of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

“Hindi accurate sigurong tawagin na peace rally ‘yung mga ginagawa nung grupong iyon kasi kung pakikinggan po natin ‘yung mga sinasabi, ‘yung mga salitang binibitawan po sa entablado doon ay ang layo po sa kagustuhan nilang magkaroon ng peace,” House Deputy Majority Leader and TINGOG Party List Representative Jude Acidre said in an ABS-CBN News report.

The lawmaker said that while they understand that free expression is a fundamental right, political figures should work together to improve the country’s image, especially coming from a former President.

“It’s simply out of place in a country that’s trying to build its confidence, trying to win the confidence of the international community. Karapatan naman talaga ng mga tao na ipalabas ‘yung kanilang mga hinaing at kanilang mga opinyon sa mga pangyayari. Pero para sa isang dating opisyal, sana po ay mangibabaw ang tungkulin na isulong ang mas nakakabuting interes ng ating bansa at ng nakararami,” he added.

Isabela 6th District Representative Faustino “Inno” Dy said that calling these events a “peace rally” is ironic.

During these peace rallies, the Duterte family has called for the resignation of Marcos and even dared the latter to undergo drug testing.

“The fact that they are calling it a peace rally is a bit ironic. Kasi nga it’s not all about peace, puro paninira ang nangyayari, puro pambabastos pa, puro paninira sa ating current administration but they’re not even offering any other solutions to what they’re saying or the problems,” Dy said.

Dy added that Duterte’s political party is bent on maligning this administration.

“It seems to be na yung mga personalities who are involved, who are actively trying to malign the administration, who are mudslinging against the administration, na sila po talaga, marami po sa kanila talaga mahahanap duon po sa mga miyembro ng PDP-Laban,” Dy added.

