Vlogger Mimiyuuh fulfills dream of building a house for parents 

Vlogger Mimiyuuh is now living the dream. From back-to-back endorsements and projects, the internet sensation turned vlogger now fulfills her dream of building their own house for his parents, Tatay Amadz and Inay Bheng.

Mimiyuuh told Pep.ph that this is his way of honoring them for their sacrifices.

“Super surreal po kasi ‘yun po talaga yung dream ko for my family,” the 23-year-old vlogger told Pep.ph.

Mimiyuuh said it feels different when you have something you can call your own.

“To have our home na matatawag ko po talagang amin ‘tapos safe pa po yung napili naming bahay. So ayun po. Super excited po ako to make new memories sa bahay namin,” the vlogger added.

Mimiyuuh shared to his followers that he has been very busy processing all the requirements for the construction of their own house.

“Nag-down na po kami and all ‘tapos on the process na po kami ng loaning. Napakarami palang kailangan ng mga loaning-loaning na ganyan. Nakaka-adult po kapag kayo ang naglalakad ng lahat. Ang parents ko, wala po silang kaalam-alam sa loaning na ganyan.

“So ako po talaga ang lahat na nag-asikaso. May mga ITR pa, current contract, ‘tapos bank statement, mga ganyan. Iniintay na lang po ma-process yung bank loan and puwedeng-puwede na po kami makalipat.” Mimiyuuh said in an August 7 vlog.

The vlogger said he is hoping to move into their new house in September.

“Onti na lang po talaga. Wala na pong urungan,” he added.

Mimiyuuh said that their house is not as extravagant as others would think it would be. He said that he is content for the house they’ve built for now.

“It’s calm and masarap tirahan. Hindi po siya masyadong malaki pero sapat lang po for us. Luwag po. A space na puwede ka po gumalaw-galaw,” he said.

A designer himself, Mimiyuuh said that he will be designing the interiors of his room.

“May mga sinave na po akong peg from pinterest na gusto ko pong ma-achieve for my room,” the vlogger said.