Dingdong Dantes, Marian Rivera bagged awards at Box Office Entertainment awards

Pinoy stars Dingdong Dantes and Marian Rivera bagged the biggest recognitions at the Box Office Entertainment awards, thanks to the Philippines’ highest-grossing film of all time, ‘Rewind.’

The couple’s ‘Rewind’ movie received the Most Popular Loveteam for Movies awards and the Box-Office Phenomenal Stars of Philippine Cinema.

The movie also bagged several awards, including the Film Actor of the Year (Dingdong Dantes), Most Popular Film Director (Mae Cruz-Alviar), Most Popular Film Producer (APT Entertainment, Agosto Dos Pictures, and Star Cinema), and Most Popular Screenwriter (Enrico Santos).

Thanks to ‘Rewind,’ the couple returned to acting as their last project was 2010’s ‘You to Me Are Everything.

‘Rewind’ was a big hit among Filipinos as it was the first film in the country to surpass PHP 900 million at the box office.

