ICYMI: What did you miss at the 10th PPIE?

The 10th Philippine Property and Investment Exhibition (PPIE) was held at The Bristol Hotel in Deira, Dubai. The event attracted thousands of visitors and investors who were looking to connect with the leading developers in the Philippines, as well as experts in finance, real estate, and investments.

For those who were not able to join this momentous occasion, here’s a quick recap of what you’ve missed out on:

LAUNCHING OF #investPilipinas #investPPIE global campaign

NPM Group, the organizer of the Philippine Property and Investment Exhibition, has launched #investPilipinas #investPPIE campaign to expand globally. The CEO, Dr. Karen Remo, announced plans to launch the expo in other key markets in the Middle East, providing investment opportunities for Filipinos abroad.

OUTRIGHT DISCOUNTS AND OFFERS

At the 10th PPIE, leading developers in the Philippines such as Ayala Land, Hotel101 Global, RLC Residences, and Rockwell Land unveiled their latest ventures, presenting prospective investors with enticing opportunities and showcasing the unique features of their new offerings.

Exhibitors such as Crescent Hills Residences, One Lancaster Park, Tabeer Tours, and Sun Life also participated in the event. Aside from discounts and special offers, freebies were also being given away.

VALUABLE INSIGHTS FROM EXPERTS

Over 50 speakers from different backgrounds and expertise also participated as speakers, giving valuable insights to Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) on properties and finance, most especially investments.

Topics include OFWs’ spending habits, how to set up business in the UAE as an OFW, common misconceptions OFWs have on real estate investment, and many more.

PERFORMANCE FROM WCOPA UAE

Talented performers from the World Championships of Performing Arts UAE, headed by Filipino National Director, Elipas Sibua.

Furthermore, some of the children also gave a tribute to their mothers as the second day of the event was also Mother’s Day.

The Filipino Times also did a quick interview with the WCOPA UAE team. Watch this video:

If you were not able to attend this year’s PPIE, don’t worry because PPIE is expanding globally with plans to launch in other key markets in the Middle East, such as Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait, and Oman.