PAGASA: PH transitioning to rainy season

State weather bureau PAGASA said that the Philippines is now transitioning into the wet season as the public prepares for more rainy days ahead.

“Papunta na po tayo sa transition, papunta pong tag-ulan o rainy season sa bansa,” PAGASA weather specialist Loriedin dela Cruz-Galicia told GMA News in an interview.

She added that rain showers will be more frequent in the coming days and weeks.

“Sa atin pong mga analysis, posible po na sa mga darating na araw, mas magiging frequent pa ‘yung mga passing rain showers o ‘yung mga pag-kidlat, pag-kulog sa hapon at gabi sa mga susunod na araw,” she added.

Rain showers have been experienced in many parts of Metro Manila and Luzon as the public deals with scorching heat and dangerous heat index level.

Galicia explained that the rainy season usually starts by the end of May or first week of June but La Nina is not yet the main factor.

“Sa analysis naman po ng PAGASA, meron po tayong 65% to 70% na magkakaroon o magsisimula ang mahina o weak La Niña by June, July, and August hanggang September, October…and then opo eventually lalakas po ‘yung La Niña episode natin by the end of the year,” Galicia added.

