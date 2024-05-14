Bam Aquino quits Liberal Party, to run for senator in 2025

Former Senator Bam Aquino has left the Liberal Party to lead a young and new political party called Katipunan ng Nagkakaisang Pilipino o KANP.

In a statement, human rights lawyer Chel Diokno said that KAMP decided to name Aquino as party chairman ahead of the 2025 midterm elections.

“Buong pagmamalaki naming hinahayag ang pagtalaga kay dating Senador Bam Aquino bilang chairman ng partido,” said Diokno.

“Mahalaga ang pagkilos na ito kasabay ng pagpapalakas at pagpapatibay ng aming hanay bilang preparasyon para sa 2025 elections,” he added.

The party was formed in 2021 to boost the candidacy of then Vice President Leni Robredo. Aquino said he is up for the task of leading the political party.

“It is truly a great honor to lead a party of experienced and dedicated members who share our vision and aspirations for the nation,” Aquino said.

“As we enter another pivotal chapter in our country’s political history, KANP will present itself as a viable alternative for Filipinos weary of traditional politics and politicians,” the former senator added.

No reason was given from Aquino or the LP camp on why he left the party.

Albay Representative and Liberal Party chairman Edcel Lagman said Aquino’s move to KANP will expand LP’s base among other groups.

“I wish Senator Aquino the best as he takes on this new challenge of leading some of the country’s political young bloods who have emerged as the faces of good governance in Philippine politics,” Lagman said.