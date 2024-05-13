Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT NewsTFT ReachUAE News

Filipino influencer in Dubai talks about OFWs spending habits at the 10th PPIE

Photo of Kate Sudiacal Kate Sudiacal24 mins ago

Concluding the first day of the 10th Philippine Property and Investment Exhibition is a fireside chat titled “Dubai Influencers Talk: Influencing OFW Spending Habits through Content Creation” by Mira Bulakenya joined by moderators Vince Ang and Justin Aguilar.

This event was made possible with the support of PPIE’s silver sponsors Ayala Land, Hotel101 Global, RLC Residences, and Rockwell Land; Exhibitors such as Crescent Hills Residences, One Lancaster Park, Tabeer Tours, and Sun Life; and its support sponsor, Commercial Compliance and Consumer Protection Sector in Dubai Economy and Tourism.

G&M Events Management LLC, DG Events Management; Agemono Express; Bacolod Inasal BBQ; Cabo Koncept; and The Desert Wok Restaurant also partnered as food and beverage and support sponsors. With The Filipino Times, GMA LifeTV, GMA PinoyTV, and GMA NewsTV as media partners.

PPIE 2024 brought together industry leaders, investors, and stakeholders to explore the limitless opportunities in the Filipino real estate market.

To learn more about the Philippine Property and Investment Exhibition 2024, visit https://ppie.ae/ and follow on social media, @ppieuae on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn, for more updates.

 

Photo of Kate Sudiacal Kate Sudiacal24 mins ago
Photo of Kate Sudiacal

Kate Sudiacal

Kate is a Junior Writer at The Filipino Times, where she actively covers a wide range of stories, with a special focus on the Philippines, UAE, and MENA. Her thorough daily summaries of the most significant events appear in The Filipino Times, the Middle East's leading newspaper serving Filipinos. With The Filipino Times' digital platform boasting over 4 million monthly views and nearly half a million followers across various social media channels, Kate's work reaches a wide and engaged audience. Do you have a story to share? Contact Kate at [email protected].

Related Articles

Dong yan awards for rewind

Dingdong Dantes, Marian Rivera bagged awards at Box Office Entertainment awards

47 seconds ago
iStock 1807893856

3,000 kilos of mangoes discarded by farmers due to poor sales

47 mins ago
Katie WEB 2024 05 13T173857.089

RLC tackles mixed-use developments at the 10th PPIE

5 hours ago
Katie WEB 2024 05 13T173458.196

RLC tackles profitability of property investing at the 10th PPIE

5 hours ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button