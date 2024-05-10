106-year-old man breaks Guinness World Record as oldest skydiver

A Texan resident has reclaimed his Guinness World Records title by taking to the skies at the remarkable age of 106 years and 327 days old.

Alfred “Al” Blaschke initially earned the distinction of being the oldest person to tandem skydive when he bravely leaped from a plane at the age of 103 back in 2020. However, his record was later surpassed by Rut Linnéa Ingegärd Larsson, a Swedish woman who was 103 years and 259 days old when she accomplished the feat.

Undeterred, Blaschke decided to reclaim his title by going on another skydiving adventure at the impressive age of 106 years and 327 days old. His daring jump was made even more memorable as he was joined by Texas Governor Greg Abbott, who made his inaugural skydiving leap on the same occasion.

Reflecting on his achievement, Blaschke shared words of encouragement, stating, “If you think you can’t, you’re just underestimating yourself. Everyone is more capable than they think. They just need to make the decision to try,” in an interview with Guinness World Records.

Blaschke serves as an inspiration to people of all ages, proving that age is truly just a number.