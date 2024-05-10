Explore your musical potential with Thomsun Music Institute, 30-minute trial session free!

Filipinos are known for their love of music. In fact, many internationally known and award-winning artists and musicians originated from the Philippines—so why not follow in their footsteps and unlock your musical prowess?

Thomsun Music Institute offers an array of music courses that will surely kickstart your musical career and level up your natural-born talents. With their free 30-minute trial session, you will surely gain a good grasp of how their training will fit your skills and lifestyle.

With more than 30 years in the industry focusing on the retail and distribution of musical instruments and audio products, as well as music education, Thomsun continues to impart world-class music lessons that promote family-oriented education, where kids and adults of all ages eagerly learn to play instruments.

Thomsun offers music courses in piano, guitar, drums, violin, wind instruments, vocal training, and various dance lessons. This provides opportunities to people who have not yet tapped into their potential and allows musical geniuses to further hone their talents and exceed their abilities.

Aside from music training, Thomsun also serves as a bridge to artists who have dreams that expand internationally. Thomsun guides their students in acing their London College of Music Examinations (LCME), getting accepted into the British Theatre Dance Association (BTDA) and mastering their dance skills, immersing in a unique and comprehensive music education through the Yamaha Junior Music Course (JMC), as well as enjoying learning about music at their own pace with the Music Friends Course (MFC).

So, what are you waiting for? Turn your musical dreams into reality with Thomsun! Enroll now at the following branches and receive a free t-shirt!

Location 1: Thomsun Music Institute, Wafi Mall, Dubai

Number: 04 324 2626 / 052 995 2241

Location 2: Sing and Swing Training Centre, IBN Battuta Mall, Dubai

Number: 04 366 9385 / 052 743 9117

You can also follow their Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok pages for more information.