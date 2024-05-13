3,000 kilos of mangoes discarded by farmers due to poor sales

Mango farmers in Isabela threw 3,000 kilos of unsold mangoes on the roadside because no one bought them.

This is after the prices of mangoes in the towns of Isabela dropped due to oversupply.

Barangay residents told the Inquirer that there are more mango sellers than buyers in the public markets, with the fruit priced between PHP 5 to PHP 7 a kilo.

According to mango farmers, they will spend more money if they attempt to transport it to other markets. Some farmers were forced to give away their mangoes to their neighbors.

Meanwhile, the Department of Agriculture Region II said that farmers can approach their organization to sell the produce in Kadiwa stores in Cagayan Valley.

Moreover, farmers can help one another make new products out of the mangoes, such as mango jam, dried mango chips, and many more.